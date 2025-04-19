Could The Nets Target Guerschon Yabusele in Free Agency?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to continue their ongoing rebuild in the upcoming offseason, with one of the bigger aspects being the number of expiring deals that they have on their books. Players ranging from Cam Thomas to Reece Beekman aren't guaranteed to continue their careers in the Barclays Center.
As any outgoing players will have to be replaced, it's fully expected that the Nets' front office will reach out ot other free agents to fill in those vacant spots. This could lead them to Guerschon Yabusele, who will become a free agent after a single season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yabusele made his return to the NBA with the Sixers after a five-year hiatus, which took him around the globe, before finding a home with Real Madrid in the Liga ACB. It's safe to say that the Frenchman's return was more than a success, as he averaged 11 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, while coming up with 5.6 rebounds per game.
Apart from his work on the offensive end of the court, Yabusele proved to be quite the flexible player. It was originally thought that Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse would opt to use him purely as a power forward, with the Frenchman standing at 6-foot-8-inches and weighing in at 260 pounds, but he'd serve more as a center for the stretch of games that both Joel Embiid and former Net Andre Drummond were sidelined.
Given his experience in both positions, he'd make a solid replacement for either Day'Ron Sharpe or Trendon Watford, who fall into that category of expiring deals. Sharpe is set to become a restricted free agent after his rookie contract has run its duration, coming off of a season that saw him struggle with injuries. In the 50 games that Sharpe appeared in, he'd put up an average of 7.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Similarly to Sharpe, Watford spent his fair share of time on the Nets' bench due to a strain in his left hamstring, which kept him out of 21 games in the middle of the season. Granted, this wouldn't stop the 24-year-old from having a career year, scoring 10.2 points per game on 46.9 percent accuracy.
It's not known how much Yabusele would want in a new deal, but given that Brooklyn's front office is set to have a healthy amount of cap space to use, they could match any demands made by the Frenchman.
