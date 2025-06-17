Could Raptors' Durant Push Open a Trade Lane for the Nets?
Another day presents a new serious contender in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. With the Brooklyn Nets expected to be facilitators in whatever deal emerges, the constant shifting of momentum greatly affects the franchise's offseason.
Today, the Toronto Raptors are gaining steam in their pursuit of the future Hall of Famer.
Per Grant Afseth, Toronto is "seriously evaluating a deal," possibly positioning the Raptors to be the team compensating Brooklyn for helping them acquire Durant.
“League sources say the Raptors have explored a range of trade concepts that could involve a framework including any combination of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl and the No. 9 overall pick," Afseth wrote on Tuesday. "While nothing appears imminent, there is internal openness to parting with one of Barrett or Quickley in a larger package, and Poeltl could be included depending on the structure.”
If Toronto ends up being Durant's next destination, and the team trading for the 37-year-old is expected to reward the Nets for helping facilitate, draft capital would be the most valuable return asset.
The Raptors don't have a surplus of young talent they could move after a hypothetical Durant trade, and their cap is quite clean. There aren't any bloated contracts in Toronto, so a haul of picks could be Brooklyn's incentive.
However, if the Nets could somehow scoop Barrett, he'd bolster a scoring attack that featured Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson last season. Plus, Barrett is familiar playing in New York City, having spent nearly four and a half seasons with the Knicks.
Barrett wouldn't be the best fit in Phoenix alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and whoever the Suns could choose with the ninth pick acquired in Afseth's report. Quickley and Poeltl fill needs, so the Western Conference franchise may be willing to reroute the former third-overall pick.
Afseth makes no mention of the Nets in his report, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where Durant is dealt without Brooklyn being involved. Any team acquiring the veteran (or even Phoenix itself) will need the Nets' help, and Brooklyn should seek the best possible return regardless of where the two-time champion ends up.