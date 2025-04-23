Could The Nets Bring Back Caris LeVert?
The Brooklyn Nets are set to enter the offseason with a flurry of expiring contracts that they'll have to go through and decide if it's worth retaining the player or not. One of these contracts is that of Cam Thomas, who will become a restricted free agent, given that it's the end of his rookie deal.
Despite coming off of an injury-riddled season, it's tough to imagine a world where Brooklyn doesn't do their best to keep their hands on Thomas, who has been an incredibly important part of the organization's ongoing rebuild. This is reflected in the fact that Thomas has been the Nets' highest scorer in both of the last two seasons, which comes after the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden era of the roster.
Even if the Brooklyn front office does end up retaining Thomas, it's important to look for alternatives to play backup, which could lead them to a potential reunion with Caris LeVert. The 30-year-old is currently in the final year of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks, having been traded there in February from the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeVert's time with the Hawks has proven that he still has much to offer on the offensive end of the court, averaging 14.9 points per game on 48.2 percent shooting from the field. These contributions were purely made coming off of the bench, as Atlanta head coach Quin Snyder wasn't able to find the 30-year-old a spot in his starting lineup over the course of the season.
If LeVert is to return to the Barclays Center, he'd continue to build on the legacy there that he started earlier on in his career. While the 30-year-old wasn't drafted by the Nets, he was acquired in a trade shortly after being drafted by the Indiana Pacers, before going on to make 225 appearances for Brooklyn over the course of a five-season span. His tenure with the Nets came to an end when he was sent to the Pacers as part of a four-team trade, which saw the aforementioned Harden land in the Barclays Center.
One of the other factors Brooklyn's front office could see in LeVert is his veteran status, having played in the league for eight seasons, which could help in the development of their younger talent.
