Day'Ron Sharpe has Earned Increased Opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets
Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets handed Nic Claxton a four-year, $97 million contract as the team's backup center — Day'Ron Sharpe — missed the beginning of his fourth season as a pro due to a nagging hamstring injury. Given the circumstances, Claxton was primed to emerge as one of the top young centers in the league.
However, 58 games into the season, a case can be made that Sharpe provides more impact when he's in the lineup. Claxton has struggled with injuries and flagrant fouls all year, and hasn't quite taken the next step fans were hoping for.
Sharpe has.
There's no better example of this than last night's 129-121 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Brooklyn led nearly wire-to-wire before a late fourth quarter collapse, almost entirely due to Sharpe's monster performance. The 23-year-old posted 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished out five assists while shooting an extremely-efficient 8-of-10 from the floor.
But the huge performance isn't a one off. A quick glance at the per 36 minutes averages reveals Sharpe is doing more in his 17.7 minutes per game than Claxton does in his 26.8
Day'Ron Sharpe Per 36 Minutes:
17.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks per game
Nic Claxton Per 36 Minutes:
13.6 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks per game
This is not to say Sharpe should permanently replace Claxton in Jordi Fernandez's starting five, but the first-year head coach must find ways to keep the skilled big man on the floor. Even if that means playing both together, with Sharpe playing an oversized four, the results may be worth the attempt.
While the percentage isn't great by any means (25.7%), Sharpe has shown the ability to knock down the three-point shot when left open. If he can become more consistent from beyond the arc, Fernandez will be able to boast a frontcourt of two "inside" big men, with one being able to step outside the perimeter.
Sharpe has been an underrated storyline from Fernandez's first season at the helm, and as the impressive showings continue, an increase in minutes could be headed the former first-round pick's way.
