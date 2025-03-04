Dear Brooklyn Nets, Keep Killian Hayes in Some Capacity
As of March 4, D'Angelo Russell and Reece Beekman are the lone traditional facilitators on the Brooklyn Nets' roster. The duo combines for 7.1 assists per game, 5.8 courtesy of Russell. That number is low already, without even taking into account Russell's recent five-game absence due to a rolled ankle.
Despite this, the franchise allowed Killian Hayes, 23, to walk after handing him a 10-day contract on Feb. 20. Hayes had spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with Brooklyn's G League affiliate — the Long Island Nets — and appeared primed to revive his NBA career.
Once a castaway from the Detroit Pistons, Hayes began turning heads in the G League and throughout his 10-day deal. He averaged 13.1 points and 7.1 assists for Long Island, leading to back-to-back 16-plus-point performances on the active roster.
Amid year one of the Nets' complete rebuild which has coincided with a potential playoff push, Hayes seemed to be the perfect piece to develop. General manager Sean Marks and head coach Jordi Fernandez have dsicovered many hidden gems since the latter's hiring, and Hayes had the ability to join that category.
While all but two of Hayes' performances were subpar, it's difficult for a player who hasn't been part of an active roster for nearly an entire year to fins his groove in just 10 days.
There hasn't been any indication of such a move yet, but Brooklyn should attempt to retain Hayes in some capacity. With the recent news that he wouldn't be given a second 10-day deal, Hayes should return to Long Island to further develop in house.
Russell possesses a player option this summer and could walk if he so chooses. Beekman is still incredibly raw. Trendon Watford — who Fernandez has experimented with as an oversized guard at times this season — is nursing a hamstring injury. Keon Johnson, a prime example of the gems Marks and Fernandez have discovered, is more of a combo guard than traditional facilitator.
Simply put, the Nets aren't in a prime position to be letting high-upside point guards walk out of the building for good. If Hayes didn't show enough on his initial deal to merit more of a commitment, spending more time in the G League could be the polishing he needs to earn a second opportunity in Kings County.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.