Dear Brooklyn Nets, Stay Out of De'Aaron Fox Sweepstakes
The stars may soon align for the Brooklyn Nets to add one of the NBA's top players.
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox appears to be on his way out if there is any truth to the recent trade rumors surrounding the 27-year-old.
And according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Fox may wind up in Brooklyn.
In some ways, the potential of that move makes sense. The Nets lack a true difference-maker at the point (D'Angelo Russell is more of a combo guard than a traditional one), and Fox has experience under Brooklyn's rookie head coach, Jordi Fernandez.
Lewis mentioned Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the franchise's "ultimate prize," but it doesn't make sense for the team to strike a deal for either at this very moment.
Sean Marks has done such a great job acquiring draft capital and young assets since the Nets began down the path of rebuilding, but trading for the apparently disgruntled Kings' star would certainly un-do Marks' efforts.
With Sacramento's current timeline, it seems unlikely they'd move Fox to pivot into a similar situation the Nets are in now. Domantas Sabonis is averaging over 20 points and nearly 15 rebounds per contest, and Monte McNair secured DeMar DeRozan's services for the next two-and-a-half seasons.
The Kings would need a substantial package to move Fox, at least in theory. Stranger decisions have been made in the past.
Historically, this has been Brooklyn's issue. It rushes into the "next phase" of an overhaul by going "all-in" on a proven stud, just for the experiment to haunt it years later.
There's no issue with identifying future targets while sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. However, there is an issue with hurrying up the process.
Unless a team like the San Antonio Spurs pounces on the chance to add Fox, there's a high probability he stays put. This means he'll be available in conversations this offseason.
By the time the Nets are in a position to add a player such as Fox, the 2025 NBA Draft order should already be set. This allows Brooklyn to have a better vision of what the future will look like while preventing the mistakes suffered in years past.
The primary focus for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign should be on developing and creating opportunities for the younger guys with hopes of returning to contention next season.
But, the decision is up to Marks, Fernandez and Joe Tsai whether that's the path they feel is best.
