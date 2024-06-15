Donovan Mitchell to the Nets Seems More Realistic as Offseason Progresses
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently published an article giving the top ten trade targets this NBA offseason, with a realistic trade scenario to go along with it. The Nets found their name on it twice, first for Mikal Bridges being a highly coveted target, and the other to be in the running for former All-NBA and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell is ranked as the second-highest target on the list behind Kevin Durant. In the mock trade, Buckley has Brooklyn giving up Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Thomas, Dennis Schröder, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHO), and a 2029 first-round pick (via PHO) for Mitchell.
It seems that as the offseason progresses, Mitchell to Brooklyn could get more and more realistic with each passing day. Brian Windhorst went on ESPN's Get Up during the Cleveland Cavaliers' second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, citing the Nets as a team to have an offer ready for Mitchell if he becomes available.
The reason that he could be available for trade is not just because the Cavaliers have suffered back-to-back playoff exits having not made it past the second round. Mitchell has a $37 million player option next season, and if Cleveland knows they will lose him next summer due to playoff failures, they might as well deal him now to get something rather than lose him for nothing.
The Nets recently made it clear that they've turned down massive offers for Bridges, and will likely continue to build around the 27-year-old, per The Athletic's Fred Katz. This makes a deal for Mitchell even more realistic, as they're trying to stay competitive with Bridges.
A Mitchell-Bridges pairing would certainly put Brooklyn in the running for the postseason, but it would depend on how the team re-tools the roster after a blockbuster trade. Bleacher Report has the team giving up important pieces in Finney-Smith, Thomas, and Schröder, which is essentially more than half of the starting lineup.
Other teams interested in Mitchell reportedly include to be the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, as highlighted by Windhorst. The Knicks have been rumored to be in the running for Mitchell since he was a part of the Utah Jazz and nearly got him before he was dealt to Cleveland. Right now, the Nets have the opportunity to make a huge swing for their franchise.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.