Drew Timme Deserves To Be A Part of the Nets' Future
It's safe to say that the Brooklyn Nets are heading into the final chapter of their season, with their push for the final spot in the Play-In tournament being the predominant storyline surrounding the team at the moment. They only sit four and a half games behind the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.
While the Nets appear to be in the midst of an action-packed ending to their season, it wouldn't be too far of a reach to say that in some capacity, Brooklyn's front office could be laying out the opening steps to next season.
Given the amount of roster turnover that goes on in each offseason, it wouldn't be a shock if the Nets are looking at who to keep on their books, and who to let go, with their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, being no different. Within Long Island's roster sits Drew Timme, a second-year center out of Gonzaga, who has spent the previous two seasons in the G League after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Timme got his first break into the league with the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, a team with which he'd struggle. In his rookie campaign, Timme would only manage to make three starts in his 12 appearances, averaging nine points and six rebounds per game.
It wouldn't be until Timme made his way to Long Island in which he'd put it all together, showing extensive flashes of the player he was at Gonzaga towards the latter end of his time at the college level, a period of time in which he took home the WCC Player of the Year in back-to-back campaigns.
In his first season under Mfon Udofia, Timme is averaging a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double, while managing to shoot an efficient 54 percent from the field, proving to be a critical two-way specialist for the Nets.
While the 24-year-old may be lighting it up in Long Island, one can only begin to imagine what he could be as a member of Brooklyn's squad. There is the argument to be made that he's only doing this in the G League, which is miles apart from what he'd experience in the NBA, however, he'd be more than an asset to Jordi Fernandez.
Given that Brooklyn's current center rotation looks something like Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Noah Clowney, having an additional backup option wouldn't be the worst thing, given that the latter two options have had significant injury issues this season.
In Sharpe's case, he was out for the opening chunk of the season after injuring his left hamstring during Brooklyn's training camp in October, while Clowney has had his issues with his left ankle throughout the season. Timme's future with the Nets' organization is something the front office should take into consideration as the offseason crawls closer and closer.
