Evaluating Teams That Could Trade for Nets’ Cam Thomas
Brooklyn Nets’ guard Cam Thomas has become one of the league’s brightest young scorers.
Across his 18 games so far this season, he’s averaged 24.7 points per game, good for No. 13 in the league, along with Devin Booker. At just 23, his 45% shooting overall and 39% shooting from beyond the arc somewhat tell the tale of his sky-high potential on the offensive end.
Still, Thomas is a bit of a mixed bag. He requires the ball often, sees streaky stretches, and offers little in the ways of things like defense, passing and more. Hidden inside his various advanced metrics, it’d be easier to see how Thomas might be more of a sell candidate than many think, especially as the Nets look to add premier talent in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft.
But with such a unique skillset, who would be willing to take on the young sharpshooter?
Teams in the Playoffs hunt that rank in among the middle in offensive statistics is likely a decent start.
The Phoenix Suns probably fit the bill the most, tied for No. 19 in offensive rating, despite its strong unit of scorers. Though they may not have the assets after trading for said players.
The Pistons are another team who are on an upwards trajectory, but haven’t yet found the key to offense just yet, hovering around the Suns in o-rating.
The Warriors have proven to be searching on the market, and have a young core that could be worth swapping out alongside superstar Steph Curry.
The Nuggets, Magic and Pacers are teams that could also do their due diligence.
While Thomas inevitably could very well remain a Net for the foreseeable future, it’s not out of the question he’s moved before this year’s deadline.
