Ex-Net Mikal Bridges Scolds Knicks Fans: 'Y'all Should Appreciate Brooklyn'
Even after the Brooklyn Nets shipped their best player to the New York Knicks, there still appears to be no love lost between the two fanbases.
On a recent episode of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Matt Hillman's "Roommates Show," Mikal Bridges joined the stage in front of a live audience. Of course, just as been the case all summer, Bridges could not escape the interrogation regarding his Nets tenure.
"I know we joke a lot about obviously you coming here now, but your time in Brooklyn, talk about that," Brunson said.
The remark was quickly met with a swirl of boos from the crowd.
"Obviously y'all don't want to hear it, but it was actually great," Bridges said, once again triggering an negative reaction from the mass of Knicks fans. "Last year was tough. I've grown as a person, I've grown as a player."
Despite admitting to setting Bridges "up for failure" on stage, Brunson showed some love to the Nets himself.
"Whether [the fans] like it or not, I think you going to Brooklyn made you a better player," he said.
Regardless of what Brunson, Bridges, Jay-Z or anyone in between says, Nets and Knicks supporters will never get along. The two franchises are cross-town rivals for a reason. As the fan tension continues to build on social media, Bridges' first action against his former team looks even juicier.
The Nets take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.