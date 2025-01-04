Failed Nets-Grizzlies Trade Led to 'Hard Feelings'
Following countless trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers eventually won a bidding war for then-Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
But before the trade was agreed upon, multiple reports suggested the veteran wing would likely land with the Memphis Grizzlies. The second seed in the Western Conference highly coveted Finney-Smith, as they hoped to bolster their depth even further ahead of the trade deadline.
A deal never came to fruition, leading Brooklyn to look to Los Angeles as a partner.
That decision, Brian Windhorst writes, generated some bad blood between the Nets and Grizzlies.
"The Finney-Smith trade led to a bidding war between the Lakers and the Grizzlies, with hard feelings emanating from both the Grizzlies and the Nets for the way it played out," the NBA insider wrote.
When analyzing the package Sean Marks would've received had he sent Finney-Smith to Memphis, it's clear the general manager gained more value through the Lakers' offer.
Landing D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks presents far more value than if Brooklyn had brought in John Konchar, Luke Kennard and a heavily protected first-rounder next season.
Windhorst continued to say that any move involving Cam Johnson, who has been subject to countless rumors himself, will be more "complex" than the aforementioned Finney-Smith trade.
"Johnson has many more suitors, and the Nets have made it clear it will be a steeper price to get Johnson, league sources told ESPN."
Whether a true suitor emerges remains to be seen. The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. EST.
