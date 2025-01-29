Five Questions Ahead of Nets vs. Hornets
The Brooklyn Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Charlotte Hornets.
To learn more about the Nets' next opponent, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor James Plowright.
The Hornets recently lost Brandon Miller to a season-ending injury. How big of a blow is it and how does that change things?
The biggest impact of losing Miller isn't on the court this season, but the team have only had 15 games with Ball, Williams and Miller on the court together in two years. That makes evaluating their impact and better understanding what the front office needs to put around them more difficult. Charlotte have actually played better without Miller, but I don't expect that trend to continue or have any hidden meaning.
What are the Hornets expected to do ahead of next week’s trade deadline?
Expect Charlotte to be active facilitating larger trades by taking on unwanted salary and selling off some veterans for assets (Cody Martin/Vasa Micic/Josh Okogie). The Hornets, like Brooklyn are eyeing up a top 5 pick in a loaded 2025 draft.
What’s something people should know about the Hornets that cannot be found in a box score?
After being the slowest team in the league in terms of pace for the first two months, Charlotte have sped it up in recent weeks. Expect them to play quicker, that's been an emphasis for the coaching staff.
If the Hornets lost to the Nets tonight, what would be the reason why?
Charlotte are likely to be missing LaMelo Ball after his unlucky ankle sprain against the Lakers. That would mean Charlotte are missing three of their top four scorers, as well as key defensive pieces in Martin and Grant Williams. The Hornets have suffered multiple serious injuries to key contributors for the third season in a row, some nights they just don't have enough talent.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Brooklyn win - If Ball was playing, I would take Charlotte. I think it will be close, as the Hornets have competed well most nights even when missing players. This truly is a tanktastic match-up.
