Five Questions Ahead of Cavaliers vs. Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are beginning their second half as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
To learn more about the Nets' next opponent, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI reporter Spencer Davies.
What is the main goal for the Cavaliers in the second half of the season?
Establish the playoff rotation and ramp up the minute load. The obvious answer is locking up home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference, but Kenny Atkinson will have plenty of tinkering to do with not only De’Andre Hunter being new to the team but also Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade coming back into the fold post-All-Star break. Atkinson will have tough decisions to make. He wants to gradually increase his most important players’ minutes to prepare for the postseason, yet nearly everybody has been paramount to Cleveland’s success. Somebody’s going to lose out. Luckily, with such a tight-knit locker room, that is understood.
Do you think that the Cavs and Nets could re-visit a Cam Johnson trade this offseason?
I do not. I think that landing De’Andre Hunter on the squad has put the kibosh on those rumors. He fills the need of the wing they’ve been searching for all these years and he’s under team control through 2027. With Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell’s contract extensions kicking in next season, there’s no reason to believe Cleveland will add another $20+ million player to the roster. Maybe we look at this differently after the playoffs if things don’t go according to plan.
How has De’Andre Hunter looked to start his Cavs tenure?
In a two-game sample size? Seamlessly. In his debut with the team, he drew a start at the 3 right away because Max Strus was nursing a sore ankle. Hunter was tasked with defending Anthony Edwards for the majority of the game and did a solid job. There wasn’t too much responsibility offensively, but he knocked down three triples. In Game 2, Hunter smoothly adapted to playing with the bench bunch and had more of a scoring role where he again hit three trey balls but also exhibited his pull-up middie game and got to the basket. My curiosity is how Atkinson uses him going forward and the creativity he has in store for his lineups.
If the Cavaliers were to somehow lose against the Nets, what would be the reason why?
A lack of focus coming from a week off. I just don’t foresee that happening because the Cavs are sincerely one of the most mature-minded teams I’ve ever covered. They are incredibly poised and level-headed, no matter what the situation. Atkinson won’t allow them to have a letdown, nor will Mitchell. That said, even before winning six out of the last seven, Jordi Fernandez has done a hell of a job in Brooklyn.
What’s your prediction for the game?
This should be a legitimately competitive game with both teams recharged. D’Angelo Russell has new life, Cam Johnson is a microwave and Nic Claxton always plays with physicality. Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford are bringing it off the pine too. I believe the Cavs will ultimately win their first game to tip off the “second half” of the season. It only gets tougher after that, with Cleveland hosting the New York Knicks on Friday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Meetings with the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will follow.
