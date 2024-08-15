Former Brooklyn Net Signs In Western Conference
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills has signed a one-year deal worth $3.3 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski and ESPN. Mills recently finished his Olympic run with Australia, losing in the quarterfinals to Serbia.
Mills spent one and a half seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 40.9% shooting and 39.3% from deep. He was a key veteran on the Nets' playoff team in 2022.
Mills' career is slowly winding down, however, he still gets NBA contracts at age 36. The Australian guard provides mentorship and a locker-room presence for any team, which is likely why the Jazz is using their final roster spot on him.
The Nets already have an excess amount of veterans, and it was expected that they would have traded Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith by now. Brooklyn is in a similar spot to Utah, as both teams navigate through the early stages of a rebuild and gather young talent to build around.
While the Nets started their rebuild less than two months ago after trading Mikal Bridges, the Jazz are entering year three of their process. After failing to make it past the second round of the playoffs with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert at the helm, Utah dealt the two in the same offseason for a plethora of young talent and picks.
The Nets should follow suit as they tear it down for the first time in over a half-decade. The Jazz have gathered a number of draft picks and prospects with potential, which will pay off in the long run.
