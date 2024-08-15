Former Brooklyn Nets Forward Retires From NBA After 10-Year Career
A former Brooklyn Nets forward announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday.
Joe Harris, a ten-year NBA pro, announced his retirement from the NBA after spending last season with the Detroit Pistons, appearing in 16 contests and earning just over ten minutes per game in those appearances.
Harris also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers to start his career, though he spent the bulk of his career with the Nets after the two-year stint to open his career in Cleveland.
A former second-round selection in 2014, Harris worked his way into being a rotational player and one of the best sharpshooters in the entire league. The Virginia product was selected No. 33 overall in his respective class.
Over the course of his ten-year career, Harris shot an incredible 43.6 percent from beyond the arc, shooting 44 percent on 3-pointers in the seven years he spent with the Nets. Harris first joined the Nets in 2016 after being traded to the Orlando Magic by the Cavaliers before being waived -- which allowed him to sign with Brooklyn.
During his time with Brooklyn, Harris was a consistent role player and contributor in the starting lineup, using his incredible sharpshooting to elevate the offense. He even defeated Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry in the 3-point Contest in 2019.
From helping revive the franchise to playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Harris' time in Brooklyn is certainly notable. He helped build a playoff team while helping the team contend for a title -- though the club is now in a rebuild.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.