Former Brooklyn Nets Guard Signs New Deal in Free Agency
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Shams Charania on X. Dinwiddie spent the first 48 games of the 2023-24 NBA season with the Nets before they traded him to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder. After the trade, he was promptly waived and ended up signing with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the season.
This is the second time Dinwiddie will have a second stint with a team, and he has quite the history with Brooklyn. The guard played 59 games with the Nets before being traded during the 2016-17 season to Chicago.
After five games with the Bulls, he found himself back in Brooklyn and spent just over three seasons with the Nets from 2017 to 2021, before trades found him in Washington and then Dallas. Dinwiddie was then included in the trade to send Kyrie Irving to the Mavs from Brooklyn, thus marking a third stint that lasted about a year.
The 31-year-old had his best years with the Mavs and Nets, helping Dallas get to the Western Conference Finals in 2022. He averaged career numbers there, putting up 17.1 points per game in 76 games. With the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 348 games.
Dinwiddie will look to get his career back on track after garnering a lot of criticism for his play in the past year. In his first 48 games of the 2023-24 season with the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points, but did it on 39.1% from the field. In LA, Dinwiddie averaged just 6.8 points and 2.4 assists in 24.2 minutes, shooting 39.7% from the field. He'll join a Mavericks squad that just reached the NBA Finals, falling to the Boston Celtics in five games.
