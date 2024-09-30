Former Nets Star Talks About Move to Knicks After Trade
The return of the NBA season is finally here after a long offseason. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets look quite different. A rebuild is here after a slow build to a climax a few seasons ago.
Last season, the Nets played with a salvaged roster after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving late in the season before. They achieved a 32-win season and a rough finish in the Eastern Conference.
It was known change was needed within the franchise, and the first domino to fall was the trade of Mikal Bridges, the team's star and No. 1 option a season ago. He was traded to the New York Knicks this offseason to kick off the rebuild.
For Bridges, it wasn't a far move. In fact, there's a lot of familiarity with his move. Not only did he stay stationary in his living situation -- which he revealed at media day he's already living in Manhattan -- but he's playing with his former Villanova teammates.
For most, being traded or deciding to leave for a new team in free agency is quite a hefty change. They have to pack, leave for a new market and get established in a new city. Bridges got to skip that step and keep his focus on the offseason and improvement.
The same goes for his team, too. He played with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart at Villanova, and now they're teaming up at the NBA level. There's familiarity both in his living situation and with his roster, so it's been an easy transition for the forward.
While it's been easy for Bridges in terms of joining the Knicks, there's going to be a hole left to fill in Brooklyn. The team truly is ushering in a new era and following lottery odds will be a focal point for the fan base in the coming seasons.
