Former Net Jason Collins Announces Brain Tumor Treatment: Reflecting on His Impactful Career
Through a statement released by the NBA's communications team, former Brooklyn/New Jersey Net and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins announced that he is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.
Shortly after the announcement, the NBA's official X page released a post in support of Collins.
Collins spent the first seven seasons (2001-2008) of his career with the New Jersey Nets before returning to the organization and closing out his career with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2013-14 campaign.
Although he had a lengthy NBA career, Collins played his best basketball with the Nets, helping them reach back-to-back NBA Finals during the first two seasons of his career. During the Nets’ run to the Finals in the 2002-03 season, Collins started 66 games while averaging 5.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 41.4% from the field and 76.3% from the free-throw line.
Back in 2003, former Nets team president praised Collins' ability to step into a hard-nosed role during his time with the team.
"He plays hurt. He’s tough as nails. He’s solid. He can shoot the ball. Teams now sort of back away, but as he gets more confidence he’s going to make those foul-line jumpers, those 15-18 footers which will make him even better," Thorn said. “He’s steady, he’s physical. You know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s just a good solid player and he’s a young kid getting better. He’s very smart, has a good feel for the game, knows where to be.”
Collins' best season with the organization (and of his career) came during the 2004-05 campaign, when he started 80 games, averaging a career-high 6.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from field-goal range.
Shortly before rejoining the Nets, Collins made history by becoming the first active professional athlete in the four major North American sports to come out as gay. He made his announcement while appearing on the cover of a Sports Illustrated article, and conducting an exclusive interview. Following the announcement, Collins received some support from people like former president Barack Obama, NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and former NBA commissioner David Stern.
Just a few months later, Collins signed a 10-day contract with the Nets before ultimately being signed for the remainder of the season. Upon returning to the NBA, Collins' No. 98 jersey ended up being the NBA's highest-selling jersey in both physical and online sales.