Former Nets All-Star D'Angelo Russell Signs with New Team
After his second stint with the Brooklyn Nets, point guard D’Angelo Russell has found a new home for the 2025–26 NBA season, signing a two‑year contract with the Dallas Mavericks.
According to ESPN Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, D’Angelo Russell has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks, about an hour into the start of free agency.
Before Charania's announcement, reports from earlier in the day indicated that Russell was 'widely expected' to sign with the Mavericks.
According to Charania, the deal will also include a player option in the second year of the contract.
Through 29 games with the Nets this season, Russell averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. He was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to Brooklyn halfway through the season, along with Maxwell Lewis and three second-round draft picks, in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Over the course of the entire season, he averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game. As a veteran player on a generally inexperienced team, Nets head coach Jordi Fernández mentioned how valuable Russell's leadership was.
“He was outstanding. His engagement, communication, attention—everything. His court vision, his ability to play pick-and-roll—it’s pretty special," said Russell. "And he had good deflections and active hands-on defense. That’s leadership.”
Before his second stint in Brooklyn, Russell also spent time with the Nets from 2017-2019, making his first All-Star appearance during the 2018-2019 campaign. That season, he helped the Nets reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015, facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs before eventually being eliminated.
Through 158 games with the Nets, Russell averaged 17.9 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. His top statistical season in Brooklyn came during his 2019 All-Star season, he averaged 21.1 points, seven assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Besides his time with the Nets and Lakers, he has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. Throughout his ten-year career, Russell has averaged 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.