Former Nets Guard Dennis Schroder Leads Germany to EuroBasket Win
While the NBA awaits the start of training, EuroBasket 2025 has taken center stage in the basketball world. The best countries in Europe are in the middle of a massive tournament to crown continental supremacy in the sport, featuring current and former NBA talent.
While the Brooklyn Nets don't have any current players in the tournament, former fan favorite Dennis Schroder has been dominating the circuit for Germany. His home country recently picked up its fourth-straight win against Great Britain.
The game, as expected, was not close, but Germany was unbelievably dominant, winning 120-57. The 31-year-old put up 19 points, two rebounds and five assists in just 24 minutes of action.
Schroder has quickly become the new face of German basketball after Dirk Nowitzki's retirement, leading the nation to a FIBA World Cup title in 2023. This year in EuroBasket, he and the team have continued to show they might be the best team in Europe, with a perfect 4-0 record to lead Group B with eight points.
With the top four teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage, Germany is a lock to move on. They're one of five undefeated teams in the 24-team event, and the only lossless team in Group B.
While Schroder played just 52 regular-season games for the Nets, the veteran leadership and production he has with Germany showed up in Brooklyn. Across nearly two seasons with the franchise, he averaged 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
With Germany having one more game against Finland before the knockout stage, it looks like the team could finish group play undefeated, a rare feat. They have been perhaps the most dominant team in the tournament, winning by an average margin of 33.5 points.
Schroder's squad ranks first in points per game, total points, field-goal percentage, steals per game and efficiency. The only other countries that look like they could even put up a good fight are Serbia (led by Nikola Jokic) and Turkey (led by Alperen Sengun). Even then, Germany seems to be miles ahead of the competition.
Schroder is joined by other current NBA players such as Tristan da Silva and Franz Wagner. He also has former league talent, such as Isaac Bonga and Daneil Theis. It looks like the former Net could bring home another accolade for his country as his team has dominated thus far.