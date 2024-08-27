Former Nets Head Coach Does Not Plan to Coach Again
Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash recently participated in Goran Dragic's farewell charity game with other NBA legends. The game, taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, allowed for Nash to talk to the media regarding his first and only coaching tenure with the Nets.
Nash spoke to Eurohoops on his plans to not coach again, focusing on his family.
“Coaching was a great experience," Nash said. "I didn’t want to be a career coach. I don’t think coaching was about to be my career. I’m coaching my kids, teaching them life. I earned the opportunity to choose, and that’s rewarding, There are always projects, affiliates, and partnerships. I always have something going on, I’m focused on my family.”
Nash was the head coach of the Nets for a little over two seasons, finishing with a 94-67 record. Coaching Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden was another task on top of coaching the rest of the team, as there were three ball-dominant, All-NBA players to watch. The 2018 Hall-of-Famer spoke the player-coach dynamic he experienced with the Nets.
"I hadn’t planned to coach, there was a unique situation in Brooklyn that knocked on my door," Nash said. "It was a quick transition. You deal with a different dynamic. A lot of it is managing personalities, between front offices, players, and agents. That’s a huge component of my job. All the dynamics, personalities, and power that the players hold nowadays.”
Despite the winning record, Nash's tenure with the Nets did not go as planned, and ended sourly. Now, he has time to step away from the NBA and focus on his family.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.