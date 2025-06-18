Inside The Nets

Free Agent Guards the Brooklyn Nets Could Add

With the NBA offseason off to a hot start, here are some free agents the Nets could add to their roster.

Alec Elijah

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez watches the action on the sideline against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The NBA offseason is off to a hot start with trades and signings, and the Brooklyn Nets could be a team that is next team to make a move.

As the Nets prepare for next season's competitive rebuild around rising star guard Cam Thomas, they will have to find free agents to add to their squad, outside of their selections in the NBA Draft.

Being that the Nets have four first-round picks, they have been rumored to be prepared to deal one or two away in hopes of making a move for an All-Star caliber player to play alongside Thomas, but with the No. 1 cap space this summer, Brooklyn could also find pieces in free agency.

Let's evaluate potential guards the Nets could add in free agency:

Gary Trent Jr. (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming off a veteran minimum deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Gary Trent Jr. will more than likely be looking for his next home, as the Bucks are not likely to extend the 26-year-old guard. Trent appeared in 72 games for Milwaukee, averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 steal per game. He did not start most of the season, but he was one of Doc Rivers' go-to guys in Milwaukee's first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers, showcasing his ability to seriously contribute to a team still.

Aaron Holiday (Club Option)

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets are still debating whether or not they will be opting in to Aaron Holiday's $4.9 million club option, and if they do not, Brooklyn could certainly be interested in the 29-year-old's services at point guard. Holiday could be a great rotational piece for the Nets, and also offer a veteran presence for the team, at a bargain price as well.

Gary Harris (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) looks on before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have made it clear they will be declining Gary Harris' $7.5 million team option, which will put the 30-year-old guard on the free agent market looking for a new home. Despite playing in a limited role for the Magic this season, the veteran guard can still provide some upside off the bench and is a career 36% three-point shooter.

Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

