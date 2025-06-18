Free Agent Guards the Brooklyn Nets Could Add
The NBA offseason is off to a hot start with trades and signings, and the Brooklyn Nets could be a team that is next team to make a move.
As the Nets prepare for next season's competitive rebuild around rising star guard Cam Thomas, they will have to find free agents to add to their squad, outside of their selections in the NBA Draft.
Being that the Nets have four first-round picks, they have been rumored to be prepared to deal one or two away in hopes of making a move for an All-Star caliber player to play alongside Thomas, but with the No. 1 cap space this summer, Brooklyn could also find pieces in free agency.
Let's evaluate potential guards the Nets could add in free agency:
Gary Trent Jr. (Unrestricted Free Agent)
Coming off a veteran minimum deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Gary Trent Jr. will more than likely be looking for his next home, as the Bucks are not likely to extend the 26-year-old guard. Trent appeared in 72 games for Milwaukee, averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 steal per game. He did not start most of the season, but he was one of Doc Rivers' go-to guys in Milwaukee's first-round exit to the Indiana Pacers, showcasing his ability to seriously contribute to a team still.
Aaron Holiday (Club Option)
The Houston Rockets are still debating whether or not they will be opting in to Aaron Holiday's $4.9 million club option, and if they do not, Brooklyn could certainly be interested in the 29-year-old's services at point guard. Holiday could be a great rotational piece for the Nets, and also offer a veteran presence for the team, at a bargain price as well.
Gary Harris (Unrestricted Free Agent)
The Orlando Magic have made it clear they will be declining Gary Harris' $7.5 million team option, which will put the 30-year-old guard on the free agent market looking for a new home. Despite playing in a limited role for the Magic this season, the veteran guard can still provide some upside off the bench and is a career 36% three-point shooter.