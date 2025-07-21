G League Watch: Breaking Down Summer League for Nets Hopefuls
Summer League is officially in the books, with the Charlotte Hornets having been declared the 2025 edition’s champions after defeating the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The Brooklyn Nets used Las Vegas as a chance to get their batch of rookies some NBA experience, but there were also the NBA hopefuls on the team looking for a chance.
More likely than not, this opportunity will come in the G League. In the Nets’ case, it will be with the Long Island Nets. Last season, Drew Timme was the biggest success story to come from Brooklyn’s developmental team. The former Gonzaga big had an impressive stretch in the G League that culminated in a 50-point outing on March 22.
Timme was subsequently called up and remains with the Nets. Last season, he appeared in nine regular season games and averaged 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
“He's incredibly skilled for his size to be able to put the ball on the floor, use his body to create separation, spin [and] be on balance, up-and-unders,” Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel said. “He's got great footwork, he's got tremendous touch. He has the floaters, the spins off the glass to make those ones where he's falling down, and then his 3-point shot is improving. His game is becoming very well-rounded.”
Tyson Etienne, currently on a two-way with Brooklyn, also spent time on Long Island last season. He played 48 games for the Nets’ affiliate team after toiling in the G League during the previous two seasons with Atlanta’s College Park Skyhawks affiliate. Etienne appeared in seven regular season games with Brooklyn and averaged 11.5 points in 22.9 minutes during this year’s Summer League.
The Nets still have another two-way contract available, with two of the three slots being taken up by Etienne and Tosan Evbuomwan. Looking at Brooklyn’s Summer League team, the three contenders for that final spot appear to be Quincy Olivari, Tyrese Samuel and Grant Nelson.
Olivari is a defensive-minded guard for NBA purposes who can also take a high volume of threes. He spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, even signing a two-way contract with the team in October 2024. Olivari left Brooklyn’s final G League game with an injury.
Olivari’s chances for a two-way with Brooklyn might be complicated by how many ballhandlers are already on the roster. Instead, general manager Sean Marks and company could think about adding more size with Tyrese Samuel. The Canadian forward is mobile and finishes plays well, but he needs to produce more. The former Seton Hall and Florida prospect averaged 9.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 49 G League games last season.
Nelson went undrafted this year and is receiving an NBA opportunity with Brooklyn. The Alabama forward was one of the best players in his position in college; however, at the NBA level, he needs to either shoot the ball better or become much more of a two-way presence around the basket.
"From the beginning, [Brooklyn] had interest,” Nelson told ClutchPoints’ Erik Slater. “I figured out I’d go undrafted, and I just saw that this would be the best opportunity. They believed in me, they believed in my development, so I felt like it was a good step for me to come here and learn a lot, and I feel like it's been going pretty good so far.”