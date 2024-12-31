G League Watch: Long Island Nets Trade Amari Bailey, Acquire Drew Timme
The Long Island Nets acquired Drew Timme from the Stockton Kings on Monday afternoon through a trade that sent Nets guard Amari Bailey to the Iowa Wolves.
Timme was active for Long Island on Monday night in the Nets’ away defeat to the Delaware Blue Coats. That was also the team’s first game of the G League regular season. The former two-time All-American finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists in his debut.
This season, Timme was averaging about 12 points and six rebounds per game for Stockton. He’s best known for his four years at Gonzaga, where he finished his college career as the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer.
The full transaction was a three-team ordeal also involving the Iowa Wolves, who sent Chasson Randle to the Kings. In addition, Long Island also reacquired Terry Roberts, a guard who initially made last season’s Nets G League roster following a local tryout.
Roberts appeared in 28 games for Long Island last season, averaging 6.2 points and 2.5 assists in 15.4 minutes per game. His season was cut short at the end of February after being shot in the chest by a stray bullet. Roberts was initially in critical condition, according to his parents, and placed on a ventilator before subsequently making a full recovery.
The Long Island native — Roberts was born in North Amityville and grew up playing streetball at Bolden Mack Park among other locations across New York — signed with Cypriot club APOEL in September, but didn’t play in any games. He had seven points and six assists against Delaware on Monday. Before turning pro, Roberts played for three colleges: Florida Southwestern State, Bradley and Georgia.
Bailey originally joined the Nets organization through an Exhibit 10 contract. He featured in preseason, even saying that he was having the most fun he's ever had playing basketball, but didn’t make Brooklyn’s final roster.
The 20-year-old had been productive in the G League with Long Island, putting up 14.9 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 36.2% from three. Bailey was the 41st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, having played a sole season of college basketball at UCLA after being considered one of the best players in his high school class.
Long Island had also recently dealt center Patrick Gardner to the Osceola Magic in return for Tre Scott. The 6-foot-8 wing debuted in the loss against the Blue Coats, as well, dropping 12 points. Following Long Island's latest roster moves, the next date to watch is Jan. 5. That's when NBA teams can start signing players to 10-day contracts, which will surely cause more movement in the G League.
