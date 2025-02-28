Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Nets Trade Target
The Brooklyn Nets are preparing to have the assets to make a big trade or signing in free agency this offseason.
This will build their foundation towards getting back in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference, so they want to make a big statement.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as a potential trade target for the team.
"As busy as Brooklyn was at the start of trade season, its decision to keep quiet at the deadline could be revealing. Even if the Nets falter down the stretch, it doesn't sound like they plan on being down for long," Buckley writes.
"They have designs on "going star searching" this summer and kept swingman Cameron Johnson because they view him "either as a very good fit as a role player next to a star or an attractive player to use in a trade to get that star," according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. The pick-rich franchise is positioned to take a massive swing, and SNY's Ian Begley called Giannis Antetokounmpo "the dream acquisition for Brooklyn.""
Acquiring Antetokounmpo would be a massive swing for the Nets, but if they can pull it off, they may return to relevancy in the NBA.
The Nets are back in action tonight as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.