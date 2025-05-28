Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Uncertainty Keeps Brooklyn Nets Trade Hopes Alive
Reports of the Brooklyn Nets' offseason plans range everywhere from attempting to acquire another lottery selection to chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo via a trade.
However, despite mounds of evidence proving Brooklyn will pursue the "Greek Freak," the Milwaukee Bucks' star hasn't yet been made available on the open market.
Antetokounmpo and Bucks management were scheduled to have a meeting to discuss the future of their partnership after Milwaukee's first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers, but that meeting hasn't taken place. Much uncertainty still surrounds the situation, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the process of figuring things out," Sharania said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "I'm told that process is ongoing and he hasn't had that meeting with the Bucks yet."
Milwaukee's offseason began 28 days—nearly a full month—ago, and the report that Antetokounmpo would meet with the front office came shortly after. It's surprising to see that the powwow has been delayed this long, especially since Antetokounmpo is the key to the Bucks' current and future success.
The sooner the two sides meet, the sooner the Nets will be able to decide on a direction.
2025's draft class is absolutely loaded, and if GM Sean Marks can manage to swing a deal for a second lottery pick, he undoubtedly should (price dependent, of course). Waiting around for Antetokounmpo's preference could cost Brooklyn the opportunity to add a second top-14 talent.
This is where the Nets must agree on whether the risk outweighs the reward. Regardless of how strong this year's class is, a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber rarely—if ever—becomes available.
Once a decision on Antetokounmpo's future is made, expect for Brooklyn's plans to be put into place quickly. The two-time MVP has been the Nets' "plan A" since early in the 2024-25 campaign, so it;s presumed Marks will pounce on the opportunity to add him to an already-young roster.
If the Bucks and Antetokounmpo are able to mend their relationship, Marks must do everything he can to acquire another lottery pick—especially if he's able to land a Dylan Harper/Ace Bailey/V.J. Edgecomb level of prospect.
