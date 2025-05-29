Google AI Mock Draft Projects Nets to Take Jeremiah Fears at No. 8
With the 2025 NBA Draft just under one month away, the Brooklyn Nets' offseason plans are still heavily debated. Will GM Sean Marks go after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Will Marks utilize Cam Johnson as a trade piece to add another top-14 pick? Could Jonathan Kuminga be a realistic restricted free agency target?
ESPN's Shams Charania put it best yesterday, predicting the "craziest offseason." The Nets will be at the forefront of that craziness, fans just don't quite know yet how. Brooklyn's plans are difficult to predict, so why not let artificial intelligence (AI) attempt to give it a try?
That's exactly what USA Today's Mark Giannotto did in his May 28 mock draft, using Google Gemini to create an entire first-round mock. According to the AI, the Nets stay at pick eight and select Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma.
"Brooklyn takes a swing on the high-risk, high-reward point guard, Fears. His elite speed and ability to attack the rim could make him a dynamic offensive weapon," read Gemini's analysis.
11 picks later, the Nets use the Bucks' first-rounder to select Noah Penda, a 20-year-old French native.
"The Nets continue to build with international talent, selecting Penda. He offers a blend of athleticism and developing skills," wrote Gemini.
Then, with its back-to-back end to the first round, Brooklyn picks up Ben Saraf at 26 and Joan Beringer at 27.
"With their fourth first-round pick, the Nets take another international swing with Beringer, adding more long-term potential to their roster," Gemini began.
The Fears pick is quite realistic, as is the selection of Beringer. Gemini's main issue is the Penda pick. If the Nets' first pick post-lottery is used to select Penda—who could very well end up falling into the second round—Brooklyn wouldn't be maximizing the pick's value.
Saraf—while talented—likely hears his name called as one of the final picks in the first round. Of course, the Nets could fall in love with him as a prospect, but that could be the case with anyone.
It's fair to say Gemini achieved at least 2/4 accuracy in its Brooklyn Nets predictions in terms of realism, with the potential to be upgraded to 3/4. Let's just hope Marks doesn't consult AI to make his choices come late June.