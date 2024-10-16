GQ Advocates for Cui Yongxi to Make Brooklyn Nets' Final Roster
Just days after taking over the Barclays Center with his late-game heat check against the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets' forward Cui "GQ Jacky" Yongxi is taking the basketball world by storm.
After sporting his traditional black Chinese suit in the locker room after the 131-92 victory, Jalen Wilson referred to the 21-year-old as "GQ Jacky," paying homage to the New York City-based men's magazine. The nickname seems to have stuck, as today the outlet published an open letter to the Nets organization.
"Dear Brooklyn Nets, Please Give GQ Jacky a Roster Spot," GQ's Matthew Roberson's headline read. "We’re here because, as Cui’s teammate Jalen Wilson eloquently put it on Monday during the Nets’ postgame locker room scrum: Jacky got the fit on."
Since his arrival in Brooklyn, Cui's become an overnight fan-favorite. His professional background, evident poise with the media and fearless performance against Washington has fueled the ever-growing hype train.
“I went to San Diego, I just wear slides and short pants. And right now, it’s my first home [game], and my Chinese suit just arrived, so I want to try it because it might give me luck,” Cui said of his postgame attire via the New York Post.
Just days after the 6-foot-6 forward got "everyone lit," in the words of Cam Thomas, Cui gets another shot to further his case for the Nets' final roster in Wednesday night's preseason showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The contest is slated for 7 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center.
