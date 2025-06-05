Could The League’s Former Top Rebounder Become a Brooklyn Net?
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Spotrac projected that the Brooklyn Nets would be one of only two teams with significant cap space during the upcoming offseason.
While the exact number depends on decisions surrounding restricted free agents and potential team options, analysts project that the Nets will have somewhere between $45–55 million in cap space available.
With center Nic Claxton being viewed as a highly sought-after trade target, the Nets might be on the market for a new big man this offseason. One name worth watching is Hawks center Clint Capela, a reliable veteran who should still have a few strong years left in the tank. Nets on SI takes a closer look at why he might be a smart addition.
Fresh off his least productive season in nearly a decade, Capela’s market value should be at an all-time low. While signing a player who was recently benched may not generate much excitement, it’s important to take the whole situation into account.
The Hawks have clearly shifted their focus to Onyeka Okongwu, a former top-10 pick whom they extended last year on a four-year, $62 million deal. With a rising potential All-Star on their hands, Atlanta prioritized Okongwu’s development
But just because he lost his starting spot in Atlanta doesn’t mean he couldn’t thrive elsewhere.
Capela still managed to average 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds despite playing just 21.5 minutes per game, his lowest playing time since the 2015-2016 season. When playing increased minutes, he has still proven to be capable of making significant contributions on both ends of the floor. He dropped 21 points and 11 rebounds in a game against Chicago, and posted 18 points, nine rebounds, and two steals versus Boston.
His best professional season came during the 2020-2021 season, when he led the league with 14.3 rebounds per game while also averaging 15.2 points.
Although he may no longer be the league’s top rebounder, he has still been productive on the glass while coming off the bench. After all, Capela is just a season removed from starting 73 games while averaging a double-double (11.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game).
If Brooklyn does move on from Claxton, Capela could serve as a cost-effective bridge option as the franchise continues to rebuild.