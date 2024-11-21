How Cam Thomas Could Bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to Brooklyn
Only 15 games into the 2024-25 NBA season, it appears the Brooklyn Nets have the opportunity to pull off a blockbuster trade.
In late October, a rumor emerged suggesting Brooklyn was a favorable landing spot for the Milwaukee Bucks' two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nearly a month later, rumblings surrounding the availability of Cam Thomas surfaced.
Could the two be swapped for one another?
If the Bucks were to deal Antetokounmpo, the transaction would signal a complete teardown in Milwaukee. Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and any of the Bucks' veterans would likely become available as well in an attempt to gain young pieces for the future.
At this point in the year, there may not be a player that fits that profile than Thomas. The 23-year-old has been prolific on the offensive end, posting nearly 25 points per night on just under 46% shooting.
He was meant to be the focal point of the Nets' rebuild. Would Milwaukee be willing to hand him the same label?
Trading Thomas would derail Brooklyn's rebuild almost as quickly as it started, but when a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber becomes available, everything changes. Compounding the intrigue, the team has exceeded many preseason expectations.
It's an extremely far-fetched idea, but on paper, it makes sense. The Bucks need to make a major change if they hope to turn around an extremely disappointing start, or simply opt to start from scratch.
Antetokounmpo's tenure granted Milwaukee its first title in 50 years, but the Greek Freak could soon be introduced with the starting lineup at the Barclays Center.
