How the Brooklyn Nets Can Satisfy Their Fanbase During the 2025 Offseason
The Brooklyn Nets' fanbase is tired of the team living in perennial purgatory, and its not afraid to voice its concerns publicly. Social media is buzzing with long-time Nets supporters warning the franchise not to repeat past mistakes, especially when it comes to the idea of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With this in mind, is there a way GM Sean Marks can set Brooklyn up for sustained success while satisfying those who buy the tickets? Absolutely—and the groundwork was set last summer when Marks traded Mikal Bridges.
After moving Bridges, Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, Marks accumulated enough draft capital to rebuild the Nets "the right way." HC Jordi Fernandez's hiring alluded to Brooklyn's plans of developing in-house and building through the draft, and to satisfy the fanbase, Marks can't abandon this blueprint.
Purely based off of social media reactions, it seems a majority of the fans would be more excited about adding a second or third lottery selection to the Nets' 2025 Draft haul than chasing Antetokounmpo and a star to pair him with.
But to add more picks, Brooklyn will have to further its roster teardown. Cam Johnson will definitely have to be moved, and multiple teams selecting in the top-14 will be interested in adding the veteran sharpshooter. Depending on which prospect Marks is targeting (Derik Queen II, Khaman Malauch), Nic Claxton may need to be traded as well.
There's a very real scenario where the Nets add two-to-three top prospects come June 25, "embrace the tank" for next season while still boasting a young core exciting enough to keep fans interested. For context, just look at the Oklahoma City Thunder—who are now one win away from a NBA Finals berth.
The vision was obvious. Even non-Thunder fans were able to recognize what Oklahoma City was trying to do. GM Sam Presti built a roster that was intriguing enough for fans to continue tuning in, despite the fact that from 2020-2023, the team finished 14th in the Western Conference twice and made the play-in tournament once.
Now, the Thunder are primed to potetially be kings of the basketball world.
It's entirely possible for Marks to continue building his young core while keeping the fanbase invested. In fact, with the bad taste of the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-James Harden trio still lingering in fans' mouths, rebuilding methodically may be the best way to retain their loyalty.