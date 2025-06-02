How the Brooklyn Nets Could Flip a Paul George Trade Into a Top-3 Pick
This may be a hot take, but I believe Paul George could return to his pre-2024-25 form.
George, 35, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last summer and the partnership was dysfunctional to say the least. He was limited to just 41 appearances—George's least since the 2021-22 season—and averaged just 16.2 points per game—his lowest scoring average in a decade.
It wasn't entirely George's fault. Philadelphia was a mess as a whole last year. But now the 76ers could look to unload his four-year, $211 million dollar contract, and the Brooklyn Nets could be greatly compensated for assisting their Eastern Conference foe.
The Nets and 76ers have history when it comes to trading failed star acquisitions. Not that long ago, Philadelphia sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn for James Harden. Neither player truly made a mark with their new franchises, but I have a feeling George could be different.
First, the Nets would need to receive some sort of enticing draft package to take on George's contract. Brooklyn will have the most available cap space of any team this summer, so the financials will work out regardless. Would Philadelphia move the third pick in the 2025 Draft to get off George? It's possible.
This framework has been suggested multiple times within the media, and may benefit both squads going forward:
Nets receive: Paul George, 2025 first-rounder (pick 3)
76ers receive: Cam Johnson, 2025 first-rounder (pick 8)
The mock trade guarantees the Nets a top draft prospect while adding George to their cast of youngsters.
Injuries and outside distractions were the sole cause for George's down year. One of the best two-way players in league history didn't magically forget how to play basketball in year 15. A combination of negatives resulted in the situation George and Philadelphia find themselves in now, but a quick change of scenery may be the best option for all parties involved.
Brooklyn gains a higher pick and banks on George having a comeback season, while Philadelphia keeps a lottery pick, moves off the massive contract and adds a lethal sharpshooter in Johnson.
And as Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported, the Nets will be looking to take on bad contracts for draft capital, potentially as a third team. In this hypothetical situation, there is no third team, and Brooklyn manages to stock up on assets for a second-straight year while bringing in a veteran who can further the development of its youngsters.