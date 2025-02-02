How the Lakers-Mavericks Blockbuster Impacts the Nets
Following countless rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler and De'Aaron Fox among others, Luka Doncic became the first NBA superstar domino to fall ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.
Just after the clock struck midnight early Sunday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania shocked the sports world with his report that the Dallas Mavericks had traded Doncic and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. The Utah Jazz were brought on as a facilitator, acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino in the reported deal.
Doncic joins former Brooklyn Net Dorian Finney-Smith in Los Angeles, but the move's impact extends beyond just a past connection. With this move, the Lakers completely changed the league's landscape. It also changes everything fans thought they knew about their favorite player's value.
While Brooklyn has maintained that no player is untouchable, it's unlikely the franchise is seeking out rival teams to gauge, say, Cam Thomas' value.
However, this reported agreement between Los Angeles and Dallas is sure to motivate other organizations. Western Conference contenders — the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies — now face pressure to bolster their rosters ahead of April. Three of those teams — Oklahoma City, Denver and Memphis — have all been linked to the Nets' veteran forward, Cam Johnson.
Will the blockbuster move generate even more interest in the 28-year-old? Johnson had a long list of suitors before the Doncic-Davis news broke, but that list seems its only going to grow.
Outside of Johnson, another Brooklyn player could be heavily targeted at Thursday's deadline. Having dealt Davis, the Lakers now are in dire need of a rim protector. Would the Nets be willing to engage in discussions around Day'Ron Sharpe?
This past offseason, Memphis was heavily linked to Sharpe before drafting Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA Draft, and it appeared Brooklyn was willing to listen.
Amid a down year for Nic Claxton, Sharpe has enjoyed a career-high 7.9 points despite slight regression in other areas. Assuming Los Angeles isn't done making moves, Sharpe could be an intriguing option for its frontcourt.
Sharania's report changed the NBA landscape for the next decade, but Brooklyn now has ample opportunity to capitalize on one of the most shocking sports stories in recent memory.
