How Will Cam Thomas Mesh With the Nets' Rookies After Recent Signing?
After an offseason filled with drama, rumors and questions, the Brooklyn Nets are starting to finalize their roster heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. As the summer comes to a close, fans no longer have to hold their breath as the team has officially brought back its star for at least one more year.
The Nets recently signed shooting guard Cam Thomas to the one-year, $6 million qualifying offer. The 23-year-old was a restricted free agent this summer, and after no team showed significant interest in him, Brooklyn was able to re-sign him on a cheap deal as the biggest beneficiary of the move.
Thomas will enter unrestricted free agency in 2026, meaning he has a lot to prove after choosing to bet on himself. Not only will he have to improve upon his play to earn a big contract, but he'll have to do so with an extremely different rotation.
The Nets drafted a league-record five first-round picks this offseason, and all of them are expected to have some sort of role and receive minutes. At the very least, rookies such as Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, and Drake Powell should get rotational minutes with their various play styles.
Thomas averaged 24 points last season, but across just 25 games. He was the clear No. 1 option on offense, but now he'll have slightly more weapons. However, the rookies are Brooklyn's priority as the organization navigates a rebuild.
Thomas will not only have to produce at a high level, but he'll have to mesh with the young faces, and could play a role in making them better. Demin, Traore and Ben Saraf thrive as playmakers, which could make things easier for the 6-foot-3 shooting guard.
Demin, who was selected with the Nets' lottery pick, could start out the gate for them, which means he could be a huge contributor to more efficient Thomas points. Last season, a lot of his play came in the form of isolation buckets, but Thomas' shooting splits could improve as he meshes with the rookies.
There are plenty of question marks coming into the season, and one of which is how Thomas will mesh with so many young faces on Brooklyn's roster. The Nets didn't give him the lucrative offer he wanted in free agency, which means he'll be forced to show he can be the franchise star while adhering to the rebuild.