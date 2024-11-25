Injury Bug Hits Nets After Last Night's Win Over Kings
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Sacramento Kings last night 108-103, but the story after the game is the injury bug. The Nets are set to play the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Chase Center, but the injury bug may have struck Brooklyn at a tough time.
The 7-10 Nets will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) and Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), as they've been all season. However, some notable players were put on the injury list ahead of and after Sunday night's game in Sacramento.
The injury report for tonight's game in Golden State has yet to come out, but Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Dennis Schroder (ankle) were out last night. Schroder could return for the second game of the back-to-back, while Finney-Smith is out, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints. Ben Simmons (load management), who has shown significant improvement this season, will be out for tonight's game.
Noah Clowney, amid an 18-point performance off the bench last night, rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of the game and is listed as day-to-day. His status for tonight is to be determined.
It's also worth noting that Cam Thomas, who stole the show with 34 points and six assists, did not look 100 percent after landing hard on a drive in the win over the Kings. He came up holding his lower back, the reason he was out for Nov. 19's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The injury bug seems to be hitting the Nets early in the season, which could give opportunities to guys toward the end of the bench. Against the 12-4 Warriors, Brooklyn isn't expected to win, but the odds are even worse after injuries to multiple rotation players.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.