Injury Report: Ben Simmons Receives Status Update vs. Hornets

The Brooklyn Nets are going for their 11th-straight win on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Brooklyn is the hottest team in basketball right now, and is making a serious run at the Eastern Conference's top seed. Having climbed into sole possession of the two-seed, Brooklyn has silenced the early-season critics, and has once again established themselves as legitimate contenders.

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA, but the Nets will still have to bring an appropriate level of focus. Brooklyn also has a health situation to monitor with Ben Simmons, as his named popped up on the injury report due to an illness.

Simmons did not practice on Friday morning, but he is being listed as probable for Saturday's game vs. Charlotte, meaning he should be good to go. That said, this is still a situation for the Nets to monitor, as illnesses have been hitting several locker rooms around the NBA.

The Nets currently sit just 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and could realistically make a run at the one-seed if they continue surging like this. Owners of the NBA's longest active win streak, Brooklyn has no plans of slowing down. A win vs. the Hornets would make it 11-straight, separating the Nets even further from their early-season drama.

