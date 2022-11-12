Skip to main content
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers will both be without one of their stars Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets will start their four-game West Coast road trip in Los Angeles with a matchup against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. 

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (team suspension), Yuta Watanabe (left ankle sprain), TJ Warren (left foot - injury recovery), and Alondes Williams (G League assignment - two way). 

Irving will be serving the fifth game of his team suspension. The superstar guard was handed a suspension of at least five games by the Nets back on Nov. 3. 

Following Brooklyn's practice on Friday afternoon, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said there are no updates on a return for Irving. The head coach, who has not spoken to Irving since he was dealt the suspension, did not reveal any possibility of the guard rejoining the team on the four-game road trip. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watanabe will miss his second-straight game with a left ankle sprain. Vaughn expects the wing to also miss the second game of the LA back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Watanabe was wearing an ankle brace and was doing some light shooting after the Nets practice Friday evening. 

"Yuta [Watanabe] likely out these next 2 games," Vaughn said Friday. "[He] Did do some shooting today, so hopefully that’s trending in the right direction."

Warren, who is not expected to return in the coming weeks, has begun contact work with coaches. The Nets are being cautious with their veteran wing, who is coming off a second consecutive stress fracture operation on his left foot. 

Ben Simmons will come off the bench against the Clippers Saturday afternoon. Simmons, who has come off the bench in the last two games, is coming off left knee soreness. Vaughn stated he is attempting to put the 26-year-old star in the best situations possible for him to succeed while he regains his footing on the hardwood. 

The Clippers will be without Brandon Boston Jr. - G League on assignment, Moussa Diabate - G League - two-way, Kawhi Leonard - Right Knee Injury Management, and Jason Preston - G League on assignment against the Nets. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18119015_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Nets not Planning to Trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19302757_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons To Come Off Bench vs. Clippers

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19132671
News

Injury Update: T.J. Warren Starting Contact Work With Coaches

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19341929_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's 'Spirits High' With Return From Suspension Undetermined

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19394629
News

Kevin Durant Shares Hilarious Quote on Knicks Fans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_15331861
News

Jaylen Brown Blasts Nike After Kyrie Irving Statement

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17903398_168390270_lowres
News

Nike Doubts They Would Partner With Kyrie Irving Again

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19396119_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James: Kyrie Irving Should Not Be Suspended

By Farbod Esnaashari