Injury Report: James Harden and Joel Embiid OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons is set to make his return to Philly on Tuesday night, when the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers face off in an Eastern Conference showdown. This matchup has been highly anticipated for a while, but it will unfortunately not have the star power that fans hoped it would.

The 76ers will be without both James Harden and Joel Embiid, as their star duo will be sidelined with injuries. For Embiid, he will be out with a foot sprain, while Harden is sidelined with a foot strain. Foot injuries for both Harden and Embiid will unfortunately hold them out of this highly anticipated matchup.

The 76ers will also be without Tyrese Maxey who has a foot fracture, and Jaden Springer who has a quad strain. Both Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz are probable.

For the Nets, they will be without T.J. Warren, and potentially Nic Claxton and Yuta Watanabe. Both Claxton and Watanabe are listed as questionable.

With the 76ers down their top players, this is a game the Nets have to win. Their trio of Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving is fully healthy, meaning they will have a clear talent advantage in this game. A lot of focus will be placed on the way the Philadelphia fans will treat Ben Simmons, but the Nets must remained locked in on securing a win.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018