Injury Report: Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Available vs. 76ers

Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets expect to have their big three available for pre-season opener vs. Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets are set to begin their pre-season on Monday evening vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. According to head coach Steve Nash, there has been no change in the availability of his big three, meaning fans can expect to see Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons take the floor together for the first time.

Barring any setbacks, the Ben Simmons era in Brooklyn will officially begin on Monday. When asked about this, Steve Nash told reporters, "It's a lot of fun for me. I'm such a believer in his game. He's such a dynamic, unique player, does so many things while on the basketball court."

While so much is made about what Ben Simmons does not do, there are several things he does at an elite level that should fit nicely with Brooklyn. Steve Nash is understandably excited about this, and should get the first look at his new player in a pre-season game vs. Philly.

It has been a chaotic offseason for the Brooklyn Nets, but with all of that behind them, it is finally time to play basketball again. Kevin Durant hopes to play in each pre-season contest, and while it is unclear if Brooklyn has that same plan, it is good news that Durant is feeling good enough to do so.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are set to tip-off at 7:30 EST on Monday evening in Brooklyn.

