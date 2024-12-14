Insider: Kings Interested in Nets' Cam Johnson
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of cards going into the NBA Trade Deadline, which is now less than two months away on Feb. 6.
Among the players who could be traded by the Nets is veteran forward Cam Johnson, and the Sacramento Kings have been named a possible destination for him by ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel.
"Nets forward Cam Johnson and Wizards forwardKyle Kuzma are two players the Kings held interest in dating back to the offseason, league sources said. The problem with pursuing Johnson is that Brooklyn is looking for expiring contracts in return, which doesn't match Huerter and Lyles since both players are under contract through the 2025-26 season," Siegel writes.
Any team looking for help on the wing should look into Johnson and the Nets' situation.
After Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks, Johnson has taken on a larger role in the offense, averaging 18.8 points per game for the Nets.
While Johnson is happy to stay with the Nets, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks would be silly to not at least consider any offers for him since the team is in the middle of a rebuild.
Johnson and the Nets are back in action on Monday when they take on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
