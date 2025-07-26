Is Nets Big Man Headed for a Rotational Role in His Rookie Season?
One player who certainly impressed coaches and fans at this year's Summer League in Las Vegas was No. 27 overall pick Danny Wolf out of Michigan. With his solid outing at the NBA mini-camp, there is a good chance that Wolf can see immediate minutes as a rotational player, with the potential to see the starting lineups a few times this upcoming season.
As it currently stands, Brooklyn only has one center listed on their roster, which is 6-foot-11 Nic Claxton. This should definitely raise a red flag for coaches and their front office with the concern of big man depth behind Claxton.
Returning forwards Drew Timme and Noah Clowney will also look to impact the backcourt for the Nets this season, but after watching what Wolf can do against NBA talent in Vegas, Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez may want to keep Wolf on the main roster in hopes that he can impact the team the same way he did in the Summer League.
Wolf comes in listed at 7-foot, giving him an edge in size over everyone on the Nets roster, not to mention Brooklyn utilized one of their five first-round picks on the former Wolverines center, which goes to show that the front office indeed sees something in the 21-year-old that could help the franchise's future.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman would chime in on Brooklyn's need to include Wolf on their main roster, touching on the lack of big men that the Nets suffer from and how he can impact Brooklyn's team this upcoming season.
"Unless the Brooklyn Nets want to go big with Michael Porter Jr. at the 3, Danny Wolf likely comes off the bench," said Wasserman. "The rookie brings both big-man traits and wing skills with his finishing, rebounding, ball-handling and capable shooting. His college track record suggests he'll struggle with consistency from behind the arc, and he could look vulnerable defensively against longer 5s and quicker forwards. But at 7'0", he should be able to give Brooklyn a different look up front with his ball-screen play and playmaking."
With fall training camp still on the horizon for the Nets, Danny Wolf will have a lot to prove if he wants to be a part of the main roster come the start of the regular season in October.