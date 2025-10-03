Is There Still Hope for a Jonathan Kuminga-Nets Pairing After Warriors' Signing?
Last October, after the Golden State Warriors failed to reach a contract extension with Jonathan Kuminga, many were quick to link the Brooklyn Nets to the young forward. The former lottery pick was rumored to be a trade or free agency candidate for a team rebuilding and looking for a young star.
Those rumors fizzled out as the season went on, and the offseason was dominated by Kuminga's contract standoff with the Warriors. The Nets were busy dealing with their own contract negotiations with fellow restricted free agent Cam Thomas.
Brooklyn's situation ended much more peacefully, but there's a greater risk of the team losing Thomas in unrestricted free agency next summer. As for Kuminga, the Warriors ultimately gave him a two-year, $48.5 million contract, but it hasn't stopped the buzz from surrounding the 22-year-old.
With limited room for the 6-foot-7 forward to operate behind Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Kuminga's contract feels like a temporary patch for a permanent wound. He could still be traded this season, with a team option for the 2026-27 season.
Kuminga could end up being a trade candidate for the Nets. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season, but did so across just 24.3 minutes per game. In the playoffs, he took a major leap in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the series with Curry out.
There's clear potential, and Kuminga still fits Brooklyn's timeline, perhaps even more right now. The Nets are building a young core with draft capital, having made a league-record five first-round selections in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Kuminga can't be traded until January 15 due to the structure of his contract, and the trade deadline isn't far after on February 5. However, there would be enough time for the Warriors to explore trade options if their relationship with the young forward hasn't improved, if he's struggling to fit in, or both.
The Nets also have the necessary pieces to acquire Kuminga. Players like Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith feel like short-term pieces that could be on the move as soon as this season. If Brooklyn puts the right package together, perhaps Golden State entertains the idea of moving Kuminga for win-now veterans.
It seems like a stretch on the surface, but anything can change as the season goes on, and the trade deadline hasn't failed to bring unexpected moves. Kuminga to the Nets doesn't seem too far-fetched when you think about it.