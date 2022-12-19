Skip to main content

Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Detroit Pistons behind KD and Kyrie
The Brooklyn Nets trailed by as many as 19 points against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening, but dominant performances from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving helped them regain the lead and never look back. The Pistons are a scrappy young group that have given teams trouble at times this year, but the dominance from Durant and Irving was too much for Detroit to overcome, as they fell to the Nets in Detroit.

While Durant and Irving were amidst their dominant performance, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a Tweet reacting to what he was watching:

Always tuned in to games around the league, Morant is simply a fan of basketball, and has a high level of appreciation for Durant and Irving. A walking highlight reel himself, Morant has drawn high praise from Durant on a regular basis, and was returning some of that with his Tweet on Sunday evening.

The Nets picked up a big win vs. the Pistons, and now pull within just one game of the Eastern Conference's 3rd seed. Having won nine of their last 10 games, including a current NBA-best six in a row, Brooklyn is starting to roll after a disappointing start to the season.

Giving fans a glimpse into this team's potential, Durant and Irving have people excited about what this Brooklyn Nets team can become. This win over the Pistons was another example of how dominant these two can be as a duo.

