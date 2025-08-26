Jacky Cui’s Comeback: Ex-Long Island Net Eying NBA Return After ACL Tear
A Brooklyn Nets preseason legend is eying an NBA comeback.
Yonxgi "Jacky" Cui is looking for a second shot at the professional level. Cui signed a two-way contract in September of the same year, and after two preseason games and a GQ article vouching for Cui to make Brooklyn's final roster, he was moved to the G League affiliate, Long Island Nets.
He then tore his ACL in early December of 2024, and was subsequently waived two days later.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post was the first to break the news on X, revealing that Cui had been prepping for a return to NBA action in Brooklyn, but has since relocated his rehab to Los Angeles.
"Cui Yongxi - or Jacky Cui - is grinding on his comeback to the #NBA. He tore his ACL in December with the Long Island Nets," Lewis posted to his X account on Tuesday, accompanied by a training video of the 22-year-old. "He’d been working out in Brooklyn but has now moved on from HSS Training Center and is up to going 5-on-5 out in LA. Could be an option for a couple teams."
While likely an unknown to those who don't consider themselves Nets fans, Cui could be a solid addition to an organization looking to give an opportunity to an extremely intriguing prospect.
Cui is a two-time selection to the All-CBA Domestic Second-Team (2023, 2024), and was named the CBA's Rookie of the Year and won the CBA All-Star Rookie Challenge in 2023. His resume is quite impressive for his age, but because all of his accolades came while playing overseas, not many basketball-watchers are familiar with his game.
Cui's impact—particularly on the Chinese fandom—is undeniable. Fans were publicly praising and thanking Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai when he gave Cui a shot, and most were disappointed when the Nets moved on. But it was a business decision, unfortunately, as the franchise couldn't keep Cui on the roster while he began his rehab.
If he can return to form, a reunion would be amazing to see, especially given the reaction to when Cui signed with the Nets initially. If Brooklyn can properly navigate what will be some difficult decisions come time for roster cuts, if there's an open spot available, Cui certainly wouldn't be the worst option.
And he's such an easy player to root for. It'd be hard to imagine the fanbase not fully backing the decision. Best of luck to "Jacky" in his recovery.