Jonathan Kuminga a Possibility For the Nets Amid Warriors' Coach's Comment
The Brooklyn Nets have been involved in rumors regarding Jonathan Kuminga since the start of the NBA season after he and the Golden State Warriors failed to reach a contract extension before the Oct. 21 deadline. The 22-year-old is set to hit restricted free agency this summer.
The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league since trading for Jimmy Butler. Since the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Golden State is 22-8 and ranks top 10 in offense, defense, and net rating. Butler has added so much to the team's defense, while allowing other players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to thrive on offense.
However, Kuminga's fit with Butler and Green is not going how head coach Steve Kerr would've hoped. The player-turned-coach recently went on 95.7 The Game and discussed Kuminga's fit within the rotation, citing that adjustments have to be made.
"Every game is different and I think Jimmy's arrival took away a lot of Jonathan's minutes at the four," Kerr said. "There's no doubt that as soon as Jimmy arrived and we started winning, we leaned into the lineup combinations that enhanced Jimmy because we were winning and Jonathan was out for that whole stretch.
"We went like 17 and 3 or something, so we're going to keep doing what's been winning," Kerr said. "But the lineup with Jimmy, Jonathan and Draymond [Green] doesn't fit real well, frankly. It just doesn't. We need more spacing. We've found other lineups that have clicked, and this is just part of the deal, being in the NBA, and you've got to adapt to whatever's happening with the team."
Kuminga is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field this season. Despite limited minutes at 24.5 per game, he's still taking advantage of his opportunities, signaling star potential. Given his age and production, the Nets are a prime destination to sign the former lottery pick this offseason.
Kerr's recent comments could also allude to the Warriors moving on from Kuminga. He doesn't exactly fit the rotation at the moment with a lack of spacing. Golden State can match any offer he receives in free agency, but the organization may not bother considering Butler, Curry, and Green are estimated to make over $137.8 million next season. Keep a close eye on the Nets being contenders for Kuminga this summer.
