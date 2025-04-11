Steve Kerr Admits Harsh Reality With Jonathan Kuminga on Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have found their footing through the second half of the NBA season after trading for Jimmy Butler. Since the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Warriors are 22-8 and rank eighth in offensive rating (118.4), third in defensive rating (109.6), and third in net rating (8.8).
While Golden State is generally riding high with the playoffs approaching, there are some notable adjustments that need to be made, specifically regarding forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old is having another impressive season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field.
However, head coach Steve Kerr made some telling comments on Kuminga's future in the Warriors' lineup when he hopped on 95.7 The Game on Thursday.
"Every game is different and I think Jimmy's arrival took away a lot of Jonathan's minutes at the four," Kerr said. "There's no doubt that as soon as Jimmy arrived and we started winning, we leaned into the lineup combinations that enhanced Jimmy because we were winning and Jonathan was out for that whole stretch.
"We went like 17 and 3 or something, so we're going to keep doing what's been winning," Kerr said. "But the lineup with Jimmy, Jonathan and Draymond [Green] doesn't fit real well, frankly. It just doesn't. We need more spacing. We've found other lineups that have clicked, and this is just part of the deal, being in the NBA, and you've got to adapt to whatever's happening with the team."
When Kuminga, Butler, and Green are on the floor together, the Warriors have a net rating of -14.5, compared to their 11.7 net rating when it's just Butler and Green on the floor, or their 4.9 net rating when it's just Kuminga and Green. These comments could allude to a fluctuation of Kuminga's minutes and role within the rotation as the postseason draws closer.
