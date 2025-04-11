Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Admits Harsh Reality With Jonathan Kuminga on Warriors

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows Jonathan Kuminga does not fit with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have found their footing through the second half of the NBA season after trading for Jimmy Butler. Since the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Warriors are 22-8 and rank eighth in offensive rating (118.4), third in defensive rating (109.6), and third in net rating (8.8).

While Golden State is generally riding high with the playoffs approaching, there are some notable adjustments that need to be made, specifically regarding forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old is having another impressive season, averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 45.6% shooting from the field.

However, head coach Steve Kerr made some telling comments on Kuminga's future in the Warriors' lineup when he hopped on 95.7 The Game on Thursday.

"Every game is different and I think Jimmy's arrival took away a lot of Jonathan's minutes at the four," Kerr said. "There's no doubt that as soon as Jimmy arrived and we started winning, we leaned into the lineup combinations that enhanced Jimmy because we were winning and Jonathan was out for that whole stretch.

"We went like 17 and 3 or something, so we're going to keep doing what's been winning," Kerr said. "But the lineup with Jimmy, Jonathan and Draymond [Green] doesn't fit real well, frankly. It just doesn't. We need more spacing. We've found other lineups that have clicked, and this is just part of the deal, being in the NBA, and you've got to adapt to whatever's happening with the team."

Golden State Warriors players Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green
Jan 15, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) walk to the bench at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

When Kuminga, Butler, and Green are on the floor together, the Warriors have a net rating of -14.5, compared to their 11.7 net rating when it's just Butler and Green on the floor, or their 4.9 net rating when it's just Kuminga and Green. These comments could allude to a fluctuation of Kuminga's minutes and role within the rotation as the postseason draws closer.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

