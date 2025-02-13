Jordi Fernandez Discusses Maxwell Lewis' Injury Recovery
This season has been a difficult one for the Brooklyn Nets, especially when it comes to getting bit by the injury bug, with several of their players missing significant time for a slew of reasons.
Whether it is Bojan Bogdanovic, who has yet to make an appearance since rejoining the Nets in the offseason due to his recovery from surgery on his left foot, or Cam Thomas, who has suffered from two setbacks throughout the season.
With this, Jordi Fernandez has had to mix things up and use a plethora of players to cover their positional deficiencies, which included Maxwell Lewis, who was traded to Brooklyn as a part of the deal that saw D'Angelo Russell make his return to the Barclays Center.
Lewis made his way into the Eastern Conference in the midst of his second season in the league, appearing in seven games for the Lakers, averaging less than a point per game across the four minutes of game time this season.
This looked to change as the 22-year-old suited up to make his Nets debut against the Toronto Raptors in early January, but the exact opposite would come to be.
A little over a minute into his first match for Brooklyn, Lewis fell to the floor grabbing his knee after draining a shot from beyond the arch, with the injury later being diagnosed as a fractured tibia, which was determined not to be season-ending.
While it wasn't exactly known when the young prospect would make his way back onto the court, in the lead-up to the Nets' match against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, Lewis' name wasn't spotted on the injury report.
Ahead of Wednesday night's match, the Nets' head coach talked about Lewis' injury, describing it as one of the odder injuries he's ever witnessed.
"Very happy for him, he just got with us and threw him into the game, made a three, and was one of the weirdest injuries I've ever seen," explained Fernandez. "The good thing is now he's back, he's done a good job rehabbing, working with our medical and performance, now he's ready to go."
With Lewis off of the injury report, there's a possibility he could make his second-ever appearance for Brooklyn, something that the Nets' head coach wasn't exactly against.
"I'm happy for him and we'll see if he has a chance to contribute," stated Fernandez.
Granted, the second-year forward will have plenty of players to compete with for game time, having to go against the likes of Ziare Williams, Tosan Evbuomwan, Jalen Wilson, and Tyrese Martin.
