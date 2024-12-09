Jordi Fernandez Slams Nets Defense
The Brooklyn Nets are frustrated after a 118-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon at the Barclays Center.
Despite having a lead as large as 12 points and holding a five-point advantage with less than four minutes to play, the Bucks went on a 17-7 run to end the game and stun the Nets.
Nets coach Jordi Fernandez called out his team's lack of defense in the final minutes during his post-game press conference.
"Our defense was atrocious," Fernandez said via ClutchPoints reporter Erik Slater. "If our guys that wear a Brooklyn Nets jersey don't play harder defense, they don't have a place on our roster... We didn't guard anybody in the last two minutes."
Fernandez also mentioned the fact that he regretted putting double teams on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch since it led to some open 3-pointers that could have been prevented.
Even though there may have been some schematic issues, it doesn't completely excuse the Nets for being unable to get a stop down the stretch. If the Nets are going to be a competitive team, they have to commit to that for four quarters rather than just three.
The Nets will take a bit of a break and return to the court on Friday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.
