Jordi Fernandez Wants Nets to Shoot '50 Threes a Game'
Through nearly a quarter of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets connect on the fifth-most 3-pointers per game leaguewide.
That statistic is a result of head coach Jordi Fernandez's revolutionary desire, explained by Trendon Watford.
“He came to me before the game and said he wanted me to shoot 10 threes. I let him down, I only shot six," he told the New York Post following Wednesday night's victory over the Phoenix Suns. "That’s who Jordi is. He wants to get up 50 threes a game and that’s how we want to play. We enjoy it.”
Watford, Dennis Schröder and Tyrese Martin played beneficiary of the offensive strategy, connecting on a combined 14 attempts from beyond the arc.
"The guys played with a lot of purpose knowing what kind of team we were facing. I’m happy with the pace in the full-court and in the half-court," Fernandez said.
Brooklyn currently averages just over 40 attempts per game, a decade short of the Boston Celtics, who lead the NBA with Fernandez's target of 50.
While the Nets don't boast the talent the reigning champions do, their production from three has been key to a surprising 9-10 start. They've obviously seen positive results from a heavy reliance on the treys.
Fernandez's wish may not be all that farfetched.
Cam Thomas' injury, on paper, hinders Brooklyn's true shooting potential. But last night's victory proves otherwise.
Could an increase in attempts coincide with a breakout from Martin?
The Nets find out on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a home NBA Cup matchup with the Orlando Magic.
