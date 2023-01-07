Kevin Durant Explains How His Trade Request Differs From James Harden and Other Stars

In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant broke down his trade request from the summer, and explained how it differed from other stars. When asked about players like Jimmy Butler, James Harden, and Anthony Davis asking out, Durant said his situation was different.

"[Butler got traded] during the middle of the season, when he was in Minnesota," Durant said. "Remember, he was playing games when he wasn't -- he was sitting out some games, he got traded in the middle of the season from Minnesota, right? James, the same way. AD, the same way. This was a summertime thing. We wasn't playing no games. I didn't interfere with what we were doing on the court every day."

Durant also shared a good point about his teammates not having to deal with it much, since it didn't happen during the season when media availabilities take place daily.

"It wasn't a question of what you were asking my teammates every day after a game or a practice," Durant said. "What I did didn't get in the way of the games that was being played, so I felt like that's the difference in everything. So we hashed that all up right before camp, and it was cool, it didn't get in the way of the hoops. So that's the difference between what happened with those guys and [me]."

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Opens Up About Iconic Praise From Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Feelings About Warriors Winning Championship Without Him

Serge Ibaka: Kendrick Perkins Spread Lies About Kevin Durant Behind His Back